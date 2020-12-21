Australia confirms two cases of 'fast-spreading' new coronavirus strain, first reported in UK

Australia on Monday confirmed that it has detected two cases of the fast-spreading new coronavirus strain which has plagued the United Kingdom, reported Reuters.

According to the report, six new COVID-19 cases were reported in New South Wales. These were the people returning from overseas and in quarantine. Among them, two cases were of the fast-spreading new coronavirus strain. "We've had a couple of UK returned travellers with the particular mutations," said NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant.

However, Australia has yet not considered suspending flights with Britain. For the unintiated, India has suspended all flights from the UK and vice versa from Wednesday to December 31. A number of countries like Canada, Turkey, Belgium, Italy and Israel have also banned flights from the UK as the British government warned that the potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

Meanwhile, Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said, "Everyone coming from the UK is going into 14 days of hotel quarantine and they are of no risk as that quarantine works so successfully."

Besides, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also warned the citizens. "2020 is not done with us yet," he said.