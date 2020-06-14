Atlanta cops say they shot an intoxicated black man at Wendy's - what we know so far

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields will step aside as police chief following the deadly officer-involved shooting of a black man Friday night.

Bottoms said this was Shields' decision and she will remain with the city in an undetermined role.

Protesters on Saturday night set fire to the Wendy's restaurant where Brooks was fatally shot the night before and blocked traffic on a nearby highway.

The mayor also called for the immediate firing of the unidentified officer who opened fire at Brooks.

"I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer," Bottoms said.

Interim Corrections Chief Rodney Bryant would serve as interim police chief until a permanent replacement is found.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, said the deadly confrontation started with officers responding to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant's drive-thru lane.

The GBI said Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released security camera video of the shooting Saturday.