George Floyd murder: Man who claimed that Floyd had a history with police officer Derek Chauvin changes his story

A man on CBS News claimed that George Floyd and Derek Chauvin who is the former police officer accused of killing Floyd knew each other and had "bumped heads". That man has now changed his claim and said that he confused Floyd with some other man of African American origin.

The man named David Pinney, said to CBS news that the Floyd and Chauvin had a history, knew each other "pretty well" and had a tensed relationship. He said that he know about their history because he also worked at the same club where the duo worked.

He had also claimed that Floyd and Derek Chauvin were involved in an altercation at a nightclub where they worked.

The man has now written an e-mail to the media house and said that he confused George Floyd with a different colleague of him. In the same mail he apologised for putting the media house in a very uncomfortable situation and not doing his due diligence.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 after white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed and pinned him to the ground, and knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old from Houston gasped for breath.

The footage, which went viral, showed Floyd pleading with the officer, saying he can't breathe. The four police officers seen in the footage have since been charged.

Floyd''s death has sparked nationwide violent protests with some protesters resorting to looting and rioting across the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Yesterday, he was laid to rest following a funeral service at a church in Houston that was attended by over 500 mourners.

