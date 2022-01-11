Australian bride-to-be tries to contract COVID-19 virus so it doesn't spoil her wedding

A bride-to-be claims she is doing whatever she can to get infected with Covid-19 so the virus doesn't disrupt her wedding. Covid infections are approaching 100,000 a day across Australia as the Omicron variant runs rampant, ruining plans as people are thrown into isolation.



According to some Australia publications, Maddy Smart has posted a video on TikTok where she is seen hugging men and women at a nightclub in Melbourne in attempt to catch the virus, which she believes will prevent it from crashing the occasion.



The 15-second video, titled “Catch COVID not feelings,” shows the soon-to-be-hitched embracing multiple men and women — and even swapping drinks — at a Melbourne nightclub in an attempt to contract the virus, which she seems to believe will prevent it from crashing the occasion.



The woman hugged several men and shared drinks with other revellers on the dancefloor in the hope she would get Covid now rather than in the days leading up to her nuptials.

'POV your wedding is in six weeks and you still haven't had Covid,' the footage titled 'Catch Covid not feelings' was captioned.

The post generated mixed reactions from users on TikTok - some of them praised the woman’s novel approach, while others said they are “confused” by the so-called preventive measure, reported New York Post.

Infectious diseases experts warn against deliberately trying to catch Covid, instead urging Australians 'to avoid being infected for as long as you possibly can'.

Australia has now surpassed one million Covid cases during the pandemic, almost two years since the country recorded its first infection on January 25, 2020.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:47 AM IST