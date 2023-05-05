As Bhutto visits India, Pakistan decides to release 600 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto | File

In a gesture of goodwill, Pakistan has chosen to release 600 Indian fishermen who were detained for reportedly crossing maritime boundaries between the two countries. This decision was made while Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting held in Goa, India.

Reportedly, the initial group of 200 fishermen is anticipated to be set free on May 12, with the remaining 400 to be released on May 14. This action is perceived as a positive step in reducing tensions between the neighboring South Asian nations, which have a history of rivalry and disagreements over borders.

Nonetheless, there exists no definite and inclusive framework or approach for the prompt release of foreign inmates in either nation, resulting in many prisoners serving time beyond their sentence completion dates. Currently, there are 705 Indian nationals incarcerated in Pakistani prisons, with 654 being fishermen. Correspondingly, there are 434 Pakistanis in Indian custody, with 95 reported to be fishermen.

On May 1st, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights (NHCR), Rabia Javeri Agha, initiated a campaign advocating for the liberation of the detained fishermen, drawing attention to their distressing circumstances. NHCR also mentioned national and international accords during their campaign and called for the two nations to establish a timetable for discussions on the release of these migrants.

Human rights groups in both nations have frequently called on their respective governments to adopt a 'no-arrest' policy for fishermen. The anticipated liberation of these fishermen is projected to alleviate the pressure on the already congested prisons in both countries and offer some respite to the families of the detainees.

Upon release, the fishermen will be transferred to Indian authorities at the Wagah border. The Edhi Foundation will transport the 200 released inmates by road to Lahore, while the Sindh government will furnish every Indian fisherman with 5,000 rupees, food provisions, and gifts.

Human rights organizations are widely commending this action and expressing hope that both countries will strive for a lasting resolution to the matter of fishermen's incarceration in the future.