As Australia reports first death from Omicron, here is full list of countries that have seen fatalities due to new variant of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated man in his 80s from New South Wales (NSW) in Australia on Monday was confirmed to be the first person to die due to the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

The man died at Westmead Hospital and was a resident of the Uniting Lilian Wells aged care facility at North Parramatta, in western Sydney, where he acquired his infection, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

With this, a total of foure countries have reported deaths from the new Omicron variant.

Last week, Germany reported its first death from the Omicron variant, confirmed the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Disease.

The person was between the age of 60 and 79, the Institute said.

The United Kingdom (UK) was the first country to report death due to the Omicron. Reportedly, it now has recorded 14 deaths due to the new variant of COVID-19.

The United States (US) has meanwhile reported one death due to Omicron. A man in the US state of Texas, who was in his 50s, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, according to a release from Harris County Public Health.

Meanwhile, reports had said that Israel recorded its first death from the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba, said a man in his 60s died, two weeks after he was hospitalised. It said the man had suffered from pre-existing health issues but gave no further details. However, it was reported later that the man died from the Delta variant and not the Omicron.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:28 PM IST