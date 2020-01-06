Arrest warrant issued against Bangladesh's 1st Hindu chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha

Dhaka: An arrest warrant was issued against Bangladesh's first Hindu chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha on charges of embezzling 40 million taka, court officials said on Sunday.

Sinha, 68, who lives in the US, has been described as a "fugitive" by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in its charge-sheet.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of Dhaka's Senior Special Judges' Court took cognizance of the graft charges brought against Sinha and 10 others by the ACC.

"The judge ordered his (Sinha's) arrest along with 10 others as the ACC accused him of misappropriating and laundering about 4 crore taka (USD 471,993) in 2016," public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal told reporters.

The rest of the accused are former senior officials of Farmers Bank including its ex-managing director.

The ACC in its charge-sheet described all the 11 to be "fugitives". It alleged that Sinha and 10 others embezzling 40 million taka from Farmers Bank, which was later renamed as Padma Bank Limited, Pal said.