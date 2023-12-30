Around 70% Of Homes In Gaza Destroyed Or Damaged In Ongoing Conflict With Israeli: Report

File Image

Approximately 50% of structures and nearly 70% of residences in Gaza City have suffered damage or complete destruction during the ongoing conflict with Israel, as reported by the Wall Street Journal and cited by the Times of Israel. The report is based on an analysis of satellite imagery and other remote sensing techniques.

The documented damage encompasses a wide range of structures, including factories, places of worship, schools, shopping centers, and hotels. Israel contends that many of these targets were struck because they were being utilised for military purposes or as operational bases by Gaza terrorist groups.

Only 8 out of 36 hospitals operational in Gaza: WSJ

According to the WSJ report, only eight out of Gaza's 36 hospitals are operational, and essential infrastructure such as water, electricity, and communication systems has been extensively demolished.

"The word 'Gaza' is going to go down in history along with Dresden and other famous cities that have been bombed," Robert Pape, a political scientist at the University of Chicago who has written about the history of aerial bombing, told WSJ.

Israel military's action continues

Meanwhile, the Israeli military, as reported by the Times of Israel, conducted air and naval strikes on multiple terrorist cells and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. Forces in Gaza City reportedly engaged in numerous battles, resulting in the elimination of dozens of terror operatives with air force support.

Additionally, troops targeted and destroyed two buildings used by Hamas in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, seizing significant quantities of military equipment, including explosives, firearms, and communication devices.

Israel intensifying attack on Khan Younis

Reports from Palestinians indicated intense Israeli tank fire and aerial bombing in Khan Younis in southern Gaza overnight, with ongoing strikes reported this morning. Airplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, according to medics and Palestinian journalists.

Notably, Israeli forces have been intensifying their attacks on Khan Younis in preparation for a potential further advance into the main southern city, parts of which were captured in early December.