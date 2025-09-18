'Army Chief Order Jaari Karta Hai...': Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir Ordered Honours For Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor

Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir Ordered Honours For Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor (Screengrab) | X

Islamabad: Top commander of terrorist oraginsation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, again exposed Pakistan Army's deep-rooted connection with terrorists. Days after Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted to losses the terror group during India's Operation Sindoor, his another clip is going viral in which he claimed that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had advised top officers to attend the funerals of the terrorists killed in the India strike.

In the viral clip, Kashmiri said "Idhar GHQ se Army Chief order jaari karta hai hai inke tabooton ko salami di jaaye (from GHQ army chief ordered to honour the slain terrorists). He further claimed that the Pakistan Army chief also asked the commandoes to provide security during the funeral ceremony.

In another frame of the video, Pakistan’s Lt Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with BBC, could be heard justifying the Pakistan Army soldiers and other government officials' presence at the funeral of the slain terrorists.

It is not the first time that Kashmir has made some explosive claims. In another video clip which surfaced online on Tuesday, Kashmir, which seemed to be from the same event, admitted that family members of its chief Masood Azhar, were killed in India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. In the 43-second video, the top Jaish commander could be heard saying that Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" on May 7 when India attacked JeM headquarters in Pakistan's Bahawalpur.

After Operation Sindoor, reports surfaced that Azhar's 10 family members were killed in India's precision strikes. A day after India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, satellite photos showed extensive damage to the terror sites.

The satellite pictures, captured by American-based Maxar Technologies, showed destruction at Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab province.

India carried out Operation Sindoor against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.