 'Army Chief Order Jaari Karta Hai...': Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir Ordered Honours For Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Army Chief Order Jaari Karta Hai...': Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir Ordered Honours For Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor

'Army Chief Order Jaari Karta Hai...': Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir Ordered Honours For Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor

Top commander of terrorist oraginsation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, again exposed Pakistan Army's connection with terrorists.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir Ordered Honours For Terrorists Killed In Op Sindoor (Screengrab) | X

Islamabad: Top commander of terrorist oraginsation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, again exposed Pakistan Army's deep-rooted connection with terrorists. Days after Masood Ilyas Kashmiri admitted to losses the terror group during India's Operation Sindoor, his another clip is going viral in which he claimed that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had advised top officers to attend the funerals of the terrorists killed in the India strike.

In the viral clip, Kashmiri said "Idhar GHQ se Army Chief order jaari karta hai hai inke tabooton ko salami di jaaye (from GHQ army chief ordered to honour the slain terrorists). He further claimed that the Pakistan Army chief also asked the commandoes to provide security during the funeral ceremony.

In another frame of the video, Pakistan’s Lt Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with BBC, could be heard justifying the Pakistan Army soldiers and other government officials' presence at the funeral of the slain terrorists.

It is not the first time that Kashmir has made some explosive claims. In another video clip which surfaced online on Tuesday, Kashmir, which seemed to be from the same event, admitted that family members of its chief Masood Azhar, were killed in India's Operation Sindoor in May this year. In the 43-second video, the top Jaish commander could be heard saying that Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" on May 7 when India attacked JeM headquarters in Pakistan's Bahawalpur.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: 'Bhadaas Nikaalna Chah Rahe Hain', Says Pakistan Fan As He Sends Warning To Team India Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Game; Video
Asia Cup 2025: 'Bhadaas Nikaalna Chah Rahe Hain', Says Pakistan Fan As He Sends Warning To Team India Ahead Of IND vs PAK Super 4 Game; Video
Seshaasai Technologies' ₹813 Crore IPO To Open On September 23
Seshaasai Technologies' ₹813 Crore IPO To Open On September 23
Maruti Suzuki Slashes Car Prices By Up To ₹1.29 Lakh From Sept 22, Passing On GST Rate Cut Benefits
Maruti Suzuki Slashes Car Prices By Up To ₹1.29 Lakh From Sept 22, Passing On GST Rate Cut Benefits
Mira Bhayandar: Wockhardt Hospitals Successfully Remove Multiple Large Bladder Stones Using Advanced Laser Technology
Mira Bhayandar: Wockhardt Hospitals Successfully Remove Multiple Large Bladder Stones Using Advanced Laser Technology

After Operation Sindoor, reports surfaced that Azhar's 10 family members were killed in India's precision strikes. A day after India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, satellite photos showed extensive damage to the terror sites.

Read Also
'Mumbai Aur Delhi Ko Dehlane Wala...': Jaish Top Commander's 2nd Admission Exposes Pakistan's Hand...
article-image

The satellite pictures, captured by American-based Maxar Technologies, showed destruction at Jamia Mosque in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke in Pakistan's Punjab province.

India carried out Operation Sindoor against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Army Chief Order Jaari Karta Hai...': Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir...

'Army Chief Order Jaari Karta Hai...': Top Jaish Commander Again Exposes Pak, Says Asim Munir...

Thailand-Cambodia Clash Over 11th Century Preah Vihear Shiva Temple; All We Need To Know About Holy...

Thailand-Cambodia Clash Over 11th Century Preah Vihear Shiva Temple; All We Need To Know About Holy...

VIDEO: Fresh Clashes Erupt On Thailand-Cambodia Border, Over 20 Injured After Thai Soldiers...

VIDEO: Fresh Clashes Erupt On Thailand-Cambodia Border, Over 20 Injured After Thai Soldiers...

155-Foot Table, War-Time Wine & Tech Titans: Inside US President Donald Trump's State Banquet At...

155-Foot Table, War-Time Wine & Tech Titans: Inside US President Donald Trump's State Banquet At...

Donald Trump Names 23 Nations As Major Drug Hubs, Including India; US Thanks NCB For Cartel...

Donald Trump Names 23 Nations As Major Drug Hubs, Including India; US Thanks NCB For Cartel...