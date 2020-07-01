Amid uproar over new security law, UK PM Boris Johnson offers 3 million Hong Kong residents a chance to get British Citizenship

Condemning China's new security law, the British government on Wednesday said it would offer eligible Hong Kong residents a chance to settle in the United Kingdom and ultimately apply for citizenship.

As reported by Time, UK PM Boris Johnson has offered three million Hong Kong residents a chance to live and work in the UK following heightened tensions as China passes new security law.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was quoted by CNN as saying that the new national security law imposed by China, constitutes "a clear violation of the autonomy of Hong Kong and a direct threat to the freedoms of its people." He said it was, therefore "a clear and serious violation" of the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which laid the groundwork for the city's handover from British to China in 1997 and stated that Hong Kong's existing system of government would remain in place for 50 years.