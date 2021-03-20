Amid claims of blood clot side effect, UK PM Boris Johnson takes jab of AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday took his first dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine. The news comes in the wake of several European nations revoking a temporary suspension of the vaccine. A slew of world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French Prime Minister Jean Castex have also lent their support to the vaccine. Britain incidentally had not suspended the use of the vaccine.

For the uninitated, use of the vaccine had been halted earlier this month amid reports of "serious cases of blood clots" amid those who had been inoculated. The World Health Organisation however had insisted that the data did not support the fears that this vaccine had caused any deaths. Organisations across the world however insist that further investigation is warranted.

Earlier this week the bans were partially revoked. In France for example, the vaccine will be given only to people aged 55 and older. Other countries that are resuming their use of AstraZeneca shots include Slovenia and Bulgaria. Some of the EU nations are yet to reverse the restrictions. Denmark, the first country to pause using AstraZeneca, said on Friday that it would wait another week before deciding whether to resume.

"I’ve just had my first AstraZeneca vaccine. Get your jab when you’re asked to do so. It’s good for you, it’s good for your family and it’s a great thing for the whole country," urged Johnson sharing a video of the process and his experience.

Castex also shared a photo of himself getting injected.