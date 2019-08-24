Amazon fires: Protests against president Bolsonaro in Brazil

Brasilia: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Brazil where they chanted "Burn Bolsonaro and not the Amazon", in protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's inaction in the face of massive wildfires that were devastating the world's largest tropical rainforest. Demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Brasilia, among other cities, on Friday demanded a decisive action to protect the Amazon and denounced the far-right President, whose initial reaction to the fires was to blame them on environmentalists.

Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro has ordered the armed forces to help fight forest fires in the Amazon. A decree issued by Bolsonaro authorises the deployment of soldiers in nature reserves, indigenous lands and border areas in the region.