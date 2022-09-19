Amazing spiral galaxy image from NASA's Hubble Telescope, NGC 1961: Read to know more

NGC 1961 galaxy, Image caught by Hubble Space Telescope | NASA

Recently NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has shared some amazing photos of a spiral galaxy named NGC 1961, this galaxy consists of of young and bright stars.

The NGC 1961 galaxy is approximately 180 million light-years away. This galaxy is basically an "intermediate spiral galaxy" and as an active galactic nucleus, they fall under the "barred" and "unbarred" spiral galaxy categories as they do have a well-defined center.

This just-released Hubble image of NGC 1961 shows a shining galaxy that resides about 180 million light-years away, in the constellation Camelopardalis.



It is being noticed that the centre of any active galactic nucleus galaxies tends to be bright and outshine the rest of the galaxies. It is believed that NGC 1961 can consist of a massive black hole at its core that removes the wind and bright jets that make up the spiral shape of this galaxy.

Prior to this, NASA had shared images of the supernova remnant through Hubble's and the Chandra X-ray telescope. Earlier this month, NASA also shared images of the "Phantom Galaxy" taken from the James Webb Telescope, which has been named M74. The images show us the gas and dust in the spiral galaxy. Due to the lack of gas, we got to see a glimps of a nuclear star cluster.