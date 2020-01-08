All onboard passengers killed in Ukrainian airplane crash: Report

A Ukrainian airplane carrying at least 180 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport. Now reports have surfaced saying that all onboard passengers were killed in the crash.
According to a report by breakingthenews.net, Iran Red Crescent said on Wednesday that there is no chance of finding survivors in a plane crash that happened earlier today. From Boeing Co, it was announced it is still gathering more information.
"Obviously it is impossible that passengers" on flight PS-752 "are alive," the head of Red Crescent told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane, reported AFP.
A passenger plane had 180 passengers who were flying to the Ukrainian capital Kiev and crashed just a few minutes after taking off from Tehran’s main international airport.
The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, without elaborating, Iranian state TV reported.
