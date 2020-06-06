Alexis Ohanian, Reddit co-founder quits board; wants African American member to replace him

"I co-founded Reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging. It is long overdue to do the right thing. I'm doing this for me, for my family, and for my country," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

"I'm saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: 'What did you do?"

Ohanian said he has resigned as a member of the Reddit board.

"I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, + I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I'm starting with a pledge of $1M," he tweeted.

Ohanian stepped down as Reddit CEO in 2018 but kept a seat on the board.

"Ohanian has also become a more outspoken advocate for policies like paid family leave, calling for more equitable, flexible leave policies and citing his own experience as a father," reports TechCrunch.