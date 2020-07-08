Airborne virus: WHO admits to 'evidence'

The World Health Organisation has confirmed that there is "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of the coronavirus, reports CNN.

The confirmation came after the publication of a letter on Monday signed by 239 scientists urging the agency to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people can catch the virus from droplets floating in the air.

"We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field. And, therefore, we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken," Dr Benedetta Alleganzi, WHO Technical Lead for Infection Prevention and Control was quoted as saying.