After Afghanistan takeover, expert says Pakistan backing Taliban with men, money and military aid

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Taliban have always been Pakistan's first and only choice in Afghanistan, right from the emergence of the terrorist group the country has backed them with men, material, money, and military advice and assistance according to a foreign policy affairs expert.

Fabien Baussart, the President of Center of Political and Foreign Affairs wrote in Times of Israel that for Pakistan, the Taliban have always been their first and only choice in Afghanistan. Right from the time the Taliban erupted on the scene in Afghanistan, the Pakistanis have backed them with men, material, money, and military advice and assistance.

Terming Pakistan, a "real enemy", he said that the country is continuing to play its games of deception with the West by pretending to be behind a dialogue between Taliban and US in Afghanistan.

"After 20 years of being willfully misled by Pakistan, the Western world led by the US has still not come to terms with the fact that it has been taken for a ride Afghanistan. Even at this late stage when the Taliban is rapidly advancing towards Kabul and sweeping aside all resistance and nearly 14 provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban and the Kunduz based Army Corps has surrendered, the US and its allies are still indulging in pointless 'peace talks', issuing unconvincing statements, and making utterly unrealistic threats to the Taliban who had many years ago been correctly labelled as the 'wrong enemy'.

Meanwhile, the 'real enemy' - Pakistan - is continuing to play its games of deception with the West by pretending to be behind a dialogue and negotiated settlement though on the ground it is doubling down behind the Taliban war effort. Significantly it is getting away with it," he wrote in Times of Israel.

He noted that after the Taliban captured Kabul, Pakistan was the first government to recognize their rule.

"The Pakistanis backed the Taliban diplomatically even financially, not to mention militarily. After 9/11 they not only rescued Taliban, by opening up their border and providing them shelter but also airlifting them from Kunduz, within the knowledge of the powers of the day," he added.Pakistan has been globally accused of sheltering the Taliban in the country. Taliban took over the country on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 02:08 PM IST