Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:53 PM IST

Afghans continue to leave in packed in cars, traffickers offer help, hope of new life

FPJ Web Desk
Afghan nationals queue up at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 17, 2021 to return back to Afghanistan. | AFP

Nearly two months since Taliban's took over Afghanistan, the people continue to leave their country with a hope of new life and work in packed cars.

According to BBC report, they are apparently getting help from human traffickers. The remote town of Zaranj, close to the border of Pakistan and Iran, has become a major hub for the trafficking of willing Afghans.

The report further states how desperate Afghan families are fleeing the country -- facing a massive humanitarian and economic crisis. They are readily turning up to human traffickers.

The report shows cars having 18-20 people undertaking a seven-hour journey from Zaranj through the desert to Pakistan. Such people are smuggled across Iran.

Afghans have chosen this as an easy way out of the country as there is no immigration and need for visas. The traffickers just need to pay a small fee to the Taliban.

Most of these people are desperate men who are fleeing the country in the hope of finding employment elsewhere.

The town of Zaranj, where it is operating openly, depicts the desperation of Afghans to flee the country. The country's economy has collapsed and only a few have faith in the Taliban government.

The Taliban are charging a fee of $10 or $11 per truck. They said the deepening economic crisis and freezing of foreign funds is making it impossible to stop people from fleeing.

One Taliban soldier said, "The problem is that Afghanistan's economy is weak. The international community does not recognise us as a legitimate government."

Similar scenes were witnessed at the Kabul international airport soon after the Taliban takeover when Afghans thronged the airport and pleaded with authorities to allow them to board evacuation planes to flee the country.

