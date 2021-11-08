e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue, says Ajit Doval dueing NSA-level regional security meeting on Afghanistan India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI under 'very poor' category, residents concerned about rising health risks
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:19 PM IST

Afghanistan: Taliban Deputy PM Abdul Hanafi discusses Afghanistan situation with UN World Food Programme Chief in Kabul

The head of the WFP said that 23 million people in Afghanistan, out of its over 37 million population are in dire states
ANI
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy PM in the Taliban's interim government | Photo: AFP

Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy PM in the Taliban's interim government | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

The Taliban's interim government's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi met with David Beasley, the Chief of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Kabul and discussed the Afghanistan situation, Sputnik reported citing Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

The head of the WFP said that 23 million people in Afghanistan, out of its over 37 million population are in dire states, and the UN is working on developing mechanisms to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe, the Russian news agency reported.

Hanafi noted that "Afghanistan was ready to cooperate with a number of UN agencies, whose assistance was needed in the areas of humanitarian aid, reconstruction and education."

On November 4, WFP started distributing cash to poor families in Afghanistan. The organization provides 3,500 Afghan Afghanis (about USD 38) per month to low-income families in a bid to help the population through the ongoing economic crisis, as well as tackle poverty in the country.

Over 4,000 families will be eligible for WFP payments in the next four months, Sputnik reported.

Ever since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August, the country has been witnessing the worsening of its economic and humanitarian situations.

ALSO READ

55 IS terrorists surrender in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, claims Taliban

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal