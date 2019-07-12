Afghanistan: Teenage suicide bomber kills 6 at wedding

Kabul: A teenage suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in Afghanistan on Friday, killing six people and injuring 20 others, an official said. The attack took place at the residence of a tribal elder in Pachir-Aw-Agam district of Nangarhar province, an official told Efe news.
The elder, also the commander of a pro-government militant group, was among the dead, the official added. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesperson denied the insurgent group's involvement.
"The blast at a wedding party in Nangarhar has nothing to do with the mujahideen of the Islamic emirate," Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.
For all the live updates, latest news, views on Cricket World Cup 2019, visit https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on World Cup 2019