Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:09 PM IST

Afghanistan: France evacuates over 300 people with Qatar's assistance

According to the ministry nearly 258 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch have been evacuated from Afghanistan
Photo: Representative Image

France has evacuated more than 300 people from Afghanistan, said the French Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry nearly 258 Afghans, 11 French, and about 60 Dutch have been evacuated from Afghanistan, with the assistance of Qatar, Sputnik reported. The evacuation flight was organized on Friday with the assistance of Qatar.

"The aircraft chartered by the foreign ministry evacuated 258 Afghans... Eleven French people, about 60 Dutch people and their relatives were also evacuated by the flight," Sputnik quoted the ministry's statement.
The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down.

Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 04:09 PM IST
