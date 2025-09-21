 Afghanistan Firmly Rejects US Demands To Reclaim Bagram Air Base, Vows To Resist Any Foreign Return
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldAfghanistan Firmly Rejects US Demands To Reclaim Bagram Air Base, Vows To Resist Any Foreign Return

Afghanistan Firmly Rejects US Demands To Reclaim Bagram Air Base, Vows To Resist Any Foreign Return

Mullah Tajmir Jawad, first deputy of the General Directorate of Intelligence, responded to calls for the US to retake the strategic airfield by saying the Afghan government would preserve the current system.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Bagram Air Base | X @DalalSanjeev

Kabul: Afghan officials have sharply rejected US threats to reclaim Bagram Air Base, emphasising that any attempt to reestablish a foreign military presence would be met with unyielding resistance.

Mullah Tajmir Jawad, first deputy of the General Directorate of Intelligence, responded to calls for the US to retake the strategic airfield by saying the Afghan government would preserve the current system.

Echoing this resolve, Afghan Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid told the media, "Our answer is, if you don't leave and want bases, we are ready to fight you for another 20 years."

Zakir Jalaly, political director of the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dismissed the notion of a US return, stating that Afghans have "never accepted foreign troops on their territory" and that any dialogue with Washington must exclude military reoccupation, reports Xinhua news agency.

FPJ Shorts
'70 Saal Se Wo Karte Rahe, Humne Kiya Toh...': Amit Malviya Fact-Checks Arvind Kejriwal Over Edited Clip Of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On EVM Hacking
'70 Saal Se Wo Karte Rahe, Humne Kiya Toh...': Amit Malviya Fact-Checks Arvind Kejriwal Over Edited Clip Of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta On EVM Hacking
'Govt To Introduce Skill-Based Learning In Class 11 & 12 Curriculum': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
'Govt To Introduce Skill-Based Learning In Class 11 & 12 Curriculum': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Gold-Silver Price Update: Gold Prices Fall Before Navratri, While Silver Shines
Gold-Silver Price Update: Gold Prices Fall Before Navratri, While Silver Shines
PM Modi To Inaugurate Redeveloped 524-Year-Old Mata Tripura Sundari Temple On September 22
PM Modi To Inaugurate Redeveloped 524-Year-Old Mata Tripura Sundari Temple On September 22
Read Also
President Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan Conflict With Trade, Says He Should Get Nobel Prize...
article-image

This comes as Trump issued a stern warning to Afghanistan on Saturday (US time), demanding the return of the Bagram air base to the United States.

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen."

Trump earlier reiterated that Washington has been pushing to regain control of the base, which was a key operational hub for American forces following the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Addressing reporters on Friday, he confirmed that discussions with Afghanistan on the matter were underway.

Read Also
Petition Filed In Islamabad HC Against Imran Khan’s X Posts During Imprisonment, Seeks...
article-image

The Bagram air base, once the largest US military installation in Afghanistan, was taken over by the Taliban after the withdrawal of American forces in 2021.

Trump, who has been criticising his predecessor Joe Biden over giving up Bagram airbase during the US withdrawal in August 2021, told reporters in London on Thursday that "We want to retake it."

The Bagram airbase, 50 km north of Kabul, had served as the main military base of US troops in Afghanistan during the 20-year military presence of US-led military coalition forces, which ended in August 2021 and paved the way for the collapse of the western-backed forces and takeover of power by the current Afghan regime.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead Of Durga Puja, 7 Idols Vandalised At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh

Ahead Of Durga Puja, 7 Idols Vandalised At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh

French President Emmanuel Macron Slams Israel's Settlement Plans In West Bank, Calling It 'Political...

French President Emmanuel Macron Slams Israel's Settlement Plans In West Bank, Calling It 'Political...

Afghanistan Firmly Rejects US Demands To Reclaim Bagram Air Base, Vows To Resist Any Foreign Return

Afghanistan Firmly Rejects US Demands To Reclaim Bagram Air Base, Vows To Resist Any Foreign Return

President Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan Conflict With Trade, Says He Should Get Nobel Prize...

President Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan Conflict With Trade, Says He Should Get Nobel Prize...

Petition Filed In Islamabad HC Against Imran Khan’s X Posts During Imprisonment, Seeks...

Petition Filed In Islamabad HC Against Imran Khan’s X Posts During Imprisonment, Seeks...