Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Afghanistan: 42 people dead due to heavy snowfall

Freezing winter and heavy snowfall have contributed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis of Afghanistan.
Representative Image | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

Kabul: Since the last 20 days, at least 42 people have died and 118 other injured as heavy snowfall has lashed 15 provinces of Afghanistan, officials said.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 houses have also been destroyed, the officials from the Ministry of Disaster Management said, adding that emergency aid to the affected people were being delivered, reports Khaama Press.

Deputy of the Ministry Enayatullah Shuja said that hundreds of people who were stranded on several highways due to heavy snowfall have been rescued and that the further operations were still underway.

Shuja further said that they are working with different aid agencies to deliver emergency assistance to those affected.

Freezing winter and heavy snowfall have contributed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis of Afghanistan.

Based on the statistics of the UN, over half of the Afghan population which is more than 24 million people need life-saving assistance.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:12 AM IST
