 China’s Top Military Official Zhang Youxia Among 2 Generals Placed Under Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChina’s Top Military Official Zhang Youxia Among 2 Generals Placed Under Investigation

China’s Top Military Official Zhang Youxia Among 2 Generals Placed Under Investigation

China has launched an investigation into Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, two of its most senior military officers, over suspected “serious” disciplinary violations. Zhang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, is the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the PLA. The move reflects President Xi Jinping’s ongoing crackdown on corruption and push for absolute party control over the military.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Top Chinese military officers Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have been placed under investigation for suspected “serious” disciplinary violations, the Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday. The defence ministry said in a statement, "Following a review... it has been decided to initiate an investigation into Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli."

75-year-old Zhang is vice-chairman of the Communist Party’s powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the body that commands China’s military. Liu Zhenli, 61, is the chief of staff of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department. Zhang is the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military.

Since taking power in 2012, Xi Jinping has repeatedly warned that the Communist Party can only survive if it maintains absolute control over the gun. Early in his rule, he pointed to the Soviet Union’s collapse as a lesson in what happens when party control over the military weakens.

The crackdown comes at a time when China rapidly modernises its forces, parading advanced drones, hypersonic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles while expanding its nuclear arsenal. Yet behind the technological rise, persistent corruption scandals have raised doubts about procurement, training and readiness, especially in high-budget, technically complex branches like the Rocket Force.

FPJ Shorts
IB MTS Admit Card 2026 Out At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
IB MTS Admit Card 2026 Out At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
WEF Announces India Skills Accelerator To Drive Inclusive Skilling & Employment
WEF Announces India Skills Accelerator To Drive Inclusive Skilling & Employment
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast Fees: Smriti Irani Charges ₹14 Lakh Per Episode; Know How Much Amar Upadhyay & Others Earn
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Cast Fees: Smriti Irani Charges ₹14 Lakh Per Episode; Know How Much Amar Upadhyay & Others Earn
'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback With Viral Song | VIDEO
'Ghar Kab Aaoge...': MS Dhoni Trains In Ranchi Ahead Of IPL 2026, Chennai Super Kings Tease Comeback With Viral Song | VIDEO
Read Also
China’s Second Rise And Pax Sinica Debate As Xi Jinping Eyes Reunification, Taiwan And Global...
article-image

By launching an investigation against the most senior general, Xi is sending a clear message that no rank guarantees safety and political reliability is inseparable from military power.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China’s Top Military Official Zhang Youxia Among 2 Generals Placed Under Investigation
China’s Top Military Official Zhang Youxia Among 2 Generals Placed Under Investigation
'From Toilet Papers To Bottled Waters…': Shoppers Seen Stacking Up Essentials At Costco As Major...
'From Toilet Papers To Bottled Waters…': Shoppers Seen Stacking Up Essentials At Costco As Major...
EU Commits €10 Million To Boost Women's Economic Empowerment In Afghanistan
EU Commits €10 Million To Boost Women's Economic Empowerment In Afghanistan
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Accuses Donald Trump Of Attempting To Create A New UN...
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Accuses Donald Trump Of Attempting To Create A New UN...
New York Blast: Major Explosion Reported At Bronx High-Rise; People Reportedly Hanging From Windows...
New York Blast: Major Explosion Reported At Bronx High-Rise; People Reportedly Hanging From Windows...