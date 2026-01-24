China’s Top Military Official Zhang Youxia Among 2 Generals Placed Under Investigation

Top Chinese military officers Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli have been placed under investigation for suspected “serious” disciplinary violations, the Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday. The defence ministry said in a statement, "Following a review... it has been decided to initiate an investigation into Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli."

75-year-old Zhang is vice-chairman of the Communist Party’s powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the body that commands China’s military. Liu Zhenli, 61, is the chief of staff of the CMC’s Joint Staff Department. Zhang is the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the Chinese military.

Since taking power in 2012, Xi Jinping has repeatedly warned that the Communist Party can only survive if it maintains absolute control over the gun. Early in his rule, he pointed to the Soviet Union’s collapse as a lesson in what happens when party control over the military weakens.

The crackdown comes at a time when China rapidly modernises its forces, parading advanced drones, hypersonic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles while expanding its nuclear arsenal. Yet behind the technological rise, persistent corruption scandals have raised doubts about procurement, training and readiness, especially in high-budget, technically complex branches like the Rocket Force.

By launching an investigation against the most senior general, Xi is sending a clear message that no rank guarantees safety and political reliability is inseparable from military power.