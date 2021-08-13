Afghan President Ashraf Ghani likely to address nation amid Taliban's violent resurgence

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani is likely address the nation on Friday or Saturday to inform them about the fate of its government. The meeting will most likely be about how the transition might take place, according to reports.

The Taliban as so far capture 18 provincial capitals across Afghanistan. Taliban on Friday captured provincial capital of Logar, 50 km (30 miles) south of Kabul, reported AFP quoting local official.

The Taliban have also managed to take over provincial capitals such as Qalat, Terenkot, Pul-e Alam, Feruz Koh, Qala-e Naw and Lashkar Gah hours after capturing Herat and Kandahar cities.

The latest significant blow was the loss of the capital of Helmand province, where American, British and allied NATO forces fought some of the bloodiest battles in the past 20 years. Hundreds of foreign troops were killed in the province, which is also a major opium hub.

The Taliban completed their sweep of the country's south on Friday as they took four more provincial capitals in a lightning offensive that is gradually encircling Kabul, just weeks before the US is set to officially end its two-decade war.



The U.S. president Joe Biden on Tuesday said he does not regret his decision to withdraw, noting that Washington has spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of troops. He said the United States continues to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 08:08 PM IST