Academic 'sherpa', bodyguards and more: Qatar Prince's lavish college life at University of Southern California

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, popularly known as K.H.K, graduated from the University of Southern California in the United States in 2015. The Qatar prince, who came to live in Los Angeles, reportedly stayed in the famous Beverly Wilshire hotel with his 'servants' and often treated his entourage with lavish vacations to exotic locations.

Los Angeles Times recently published a detailed report on the 'heartthrob prince' of Qatar's time at USC and gave insights to his sumptuous lifestyle. The 'closed chapter in a colourful life' has come to light, courtesy to the wide-ranging college bribery scandal that snared a slew of wealthy American parents. Although Al Thani family isn't involved in the college admission scandal, brother of Qatar’s emir had quite a reputation in L.A.

The Qatar Prince arrived to the US on a private jet with a team of servants and installed himself in the Beverly Wilshire hotel. His butlers also lived in the hotel, which was made popular by the 'Pretty Woman' movie. They lived in rooms that costed $600 a night. The 'heartthrob' of the Persian Gulf nation was reportedly allowed to miss classes for 'security reasons' and the report claims that he 'never' set his foot on the campus.

Apart from chauffeurs, trainers, bodyguards and a nurse, K.H.K also had an academic 'sherpa', who was a graduate student. His friends circle included American reality TV star Scott Disick.

From gifting a Rolex to a professor to 'plying' a UCLA dean with a golden camel statue, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani's enablers did everything to make 'His Highness' happy.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the prince has called the questions that being raised 'racially insensitive'. The report quotes him saying as, "Would you be asking these questions if a white student allegedly did not show up to his college class, or was pulled over for speeding? Would you ask these questions if a white student’s parent allegedly donated money to a university toward its betterment?"