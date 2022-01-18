Abu Dhabi tanker blast: India working with UAE for early repatriation of mortal remains of two Indians

Abu Dhabi [UAE]: India is working closely with the UAE government to bring back the mortal remains of the two Indian nationals who died in the tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Embassy in UAE informed on Tuesday.

"17 Jan incident: Identities of 2 deceased Indians established. Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi officials are in touch with their family. Mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

"Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving the medical treatment they were discharged yesterday night," the Indian Embassy further tweeted.

Two Indian nationals are among the three people killed and six injured in the explosions in Abu Dhabi on Monday, India's envoy to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir had confirmed to ANI on Monday.

The two Indians and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six persons were injured as three petroleum tanker trucks blew up after catching fire near a major oil storage facility in the Mussafah area of the capital of UAE, according to the official state news agency WAM.

"Two Indian nationals are dead in the explosions and we are trying to ascertain their identities," envoy Sunjay Sudhir told ANI.

Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was suspected to have been carried out by drones, WAM said.

Abu Dhabi police said that the explosion involving three oil tankers and a fire in the construction site of the emirate's new airport extension were potentially caused by drones.

The UAE has been part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. It intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but scaled down its operations in 2019, according to WAM.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 02:15 PM IST