Abraham Lincoln's birth anniversary: 10 inspiring quotes by the 16th US president

Born on February 12, 1809, near Hodgenville in Kentucky in the United States, Abraham Lincoln remains one of the most influential Presidents, in the history of the United States.

Lincoln served as the 16the President of the USA from 1861 till his assasination in 1865.

Lincoln played a major role in preserving the Union during the American Civil War and was monumental in abolishing slavery in the US.

On his 213th birth anniversary here are 10 inspiring quotes by the 16th US President

Do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?

You must remember that some things legally right are not morally right

We seek not to overthrow the constitution, but to overthrow those who would pervert.

Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be

Whatever you are, be a good one.

When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad. That's my religion.

Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves

My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right

Books serve to show a man that those original thoughts of his aren't very new after all.

Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.

