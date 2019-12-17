9 dead, 10 injured in Philippines' three-car crash

Manila: At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a three-car crash along a highway early on Tuesday in Cardona town in Rizal province, east of Manila, police said.

Police said the accident, which happened around 5:30 a.m. local time, involved a dump truck, a trailer truck and a passenger jeepney, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The brake of one of the trucks may have failed while negotiating a curve, causing it to plunge into several houses on a ravine, while the other truck collided with a jeepney, according to the police.

Among the dead was the driver of the truck that fell into the ravine. The jeepneys, the elongated, flatbed passenger commuter vehicle, are the most iconic and popular mode of public transport in the Philippines.