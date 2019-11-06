6 US Mormon children killed in Mexico attack

Mexico City: At least three women and six children from an American Mormon community based in northern Mexico have been killed in an ambush, a relative of the victims said on Monday.

Julian Lebaron said his cousin was on her way to the airport when she was attacked and shot in her car along with her four children in Rancho de la Mora, an area notorious for drug traffickers and bandits of all kinds.

"It was a massacre," Lebaron, an activist who has denounced criminal groups in the area, told Formula Radio. Lebaron said his relatives located the vehicle, which had been set on fire with the bodies of the victims inside.

2 other vehicles were found several hours later, containing the bodies of two more women and two children.