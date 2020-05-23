6 Indian-Americans team up with Joe Biden and Sanders

Washington: Six prominent Indian-Americans from diverse fields have been named to the Biden-Sanders unity task forces announced by former vice president Joe Biden, who is the presumptive presidential nominee of the opposition Democratic Party.

Congresswoman from Seattle Pramila Jayapal and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy have been named co-chairs of the Health Care Task Force. The unity task force is a result of Senator Bernie Sanders' endorsement of the Biden campaign.

Climate change activist Varshini Prakash, 26, from Boston is the youngest member of these task forces alongside Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 30, and Catherine Flowers, 58.