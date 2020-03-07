43 rescued after hotel collapse in east China

China: A hotel building collapsed in east China's Fujian Province Saturday evening.

Forty-three people have been rescued after a hotel building collapsed in east China's Fujian Province Saturday evening, local authorities said.

The hotel opened in 2018 and had 80 rooms.

Among the 43 people who had been rescued as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a child aged two or three years old was pulled from the rubble by rescue workers in the early hours of the morning.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a work team to Quanzhou to help with rescue and investigate the cause of accident. The ministry urged all-out efforts to rescue the victims and emphasized the prevention of secondary disasters, while ensuring the safety of rescue teams.

More than 1,000 fire fighters have rushed to help with rescue work after a hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed Saturday evening in east China's Fujian Province, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

Local fire department of Quanzhou City, where the accident occured, sent more than 200 fire fighters to the site, while Fujian Province dispatched 11 search and rescue teams with over 800 fire fighters and seven rescue dogs, said the MEM.

A preliminary report said about 70 people were trapped.

A work team sent by the MEM to help with rescue and investigate the cause of accident is on its way to the site.