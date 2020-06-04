40 primary students, teachers stabbed by security guard in primary school in China

About 40 students and staff of a primary school in China were injured when a security guard attacked them with a knife, official media reported on Thursday, the latest such incident of mass attack by disgruntled people in the country.

The incident happened at a school in southern Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report. Three of the injured are in serious condition, state-run CGTN TV reported. The man has been detained by the police and the injured have been sent to a hospital, it said.

The incident happened on Thursday at 8.30 am, at Wangfu Town Central Primary School in Wuzhou city, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. A press release on the incident released by the Wangfu Town government said the alleged attacker was a school security guard 50-year-old Li Xiaomin, Hong Kong based South China Morning Post reported.

The press release said "around 40 people" were hurt, including three severely injured - the school's principal, another security guard and a student. It said eight ambulances were sent to the scene, and all the wounded were sent to the Wuzhou city hospital and the town's health centres for treatment.