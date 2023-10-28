40 Hours Later, US Shooter Untraced

Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Authorities are scouring hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sending dive teams to the bottom of a river and scrutinizing a possible suicide note in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting several people in Maine. | PTI Photo

Over 40 hours after the dastardly act, the police, assisted by the FBI and other agencies, continued an intensive manhunt for Robert Card in Lewiston, Maine, who killed 18 people and injured 13 in a deadly shootout on Wednesday described as the deadliest so far this year. The latest report said the police have surrounded a lettuce farm in Lisbon, Maine, after a witness who works on the farm reported hearing what he thought sounded like a gunshot.

Investigation underway for culprit & his motive

Investigators recovered a cell phone belonging to the Maine shooting suspect and a note left behind, according to a law enforcement official, as police continue to investigate a motive and focus resources near where the suspect's car was found. Officials have declared a lockdown around the area and urged residents to keep indoors.

The police and the FBI had earlier surrounded the assailant’s house in a desolate area, but after hours of flooding the house with bright lights and transmitting messages through megaphones, it was found empty. Card is facing an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, the police said.

Shooter is member of US Army Reserves

He is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserves, the police said and his background could make the effort to find him both challenging and dangerous, experts said. At least 566 mass shootings have happened this year across the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.