4 lakh needy children receive special allowance in China

A total of 2, 42,000 orphans and 1,90,000 unattended children in China have received special allowances offered by the government amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, said China's Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The expanded coverage of the allowance scheme and raised allowance standards will considerably ease the pressure on the children in need amid the epidemic, said Yi Peizhuang, an official with the ministry, at a press conference.

The ministry has mobilised local childcare workers to find and help nearly 400 children left unattended due to the outbreak, which has battered the economy and disrupted life and trade, according to Yi.

Yi said the ministry has also helped with the online study of these children and engaged volunteers, social workers and organisation to offer them psychological assistance amid the epidemic.