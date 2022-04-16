3,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 10,000 injured in war against Russia: President Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and about 10,000 were injured in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"As to our military, out of the numbers we have, we think that we have lost 2,500 to 3,000... We have about 10,000 injured. It is hard to say how many will survive," Zelenskyy told CNN.

Zelenskyy found it difficult to name the number of civilian casualties due to a lack of information from the "blocked" territories in the south and east of Ukraine.

On March 12, Zelesnkyy said that some 1,300 Ukrainian troops were killed.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said at the end of March that Kyiv is no longer providing information about its army losses as it is a military secret.

Russian Defense Ministry said in March that about 14,000 Ukrainian troops were killed and 16,000 injured in the course of the operation.

