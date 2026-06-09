27 People Dead In PoK Unrest As Anti-Govt Protests Spread; India Raises Human Rights Concerns | X

Tensions continue in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Rawalkot region as the Pakistani establishment’s massacre left at least 27 people dead, as reported by India Today. The videos circulating claim the toll to be much higher. Demonstrations have spread across Muzaffarabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dadial, Rawalakot, Sudhnoti, and Tattapani.

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"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson further raised concerns over the violation of human rights in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "We continue to see, in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said.

The protests have also reached the UK. Protestors gathered and protested outside a Pakistani Consulate. Over 50 British MPs have written to the British government to "engage proactively and use all appropriate diplomatic channels to encourage de-escalation and a peaceful resolution" of the situation.

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The protests in Muzaffarabad, led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) are driven by economic hardship, high rates of inflation, and political grievances. JAAC claims that most of the commitments made under the Muzaffarabad Agreement remain either unimplemented or only partially fulfilled.

Today’s demonstrations had been called out in protest against earlier incidents of violence, including the killing of a JAAC leader by security forces, the group's ban, economic grievances, and political marginalisation.

The JAAC has staged violent protests in recent years, and according to The Times of India, has plans to hold another demonstration next week to press the government to accept its demands.

According to reports, telecom and internet services in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been suspended.