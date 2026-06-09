FIFA World Cup 2026 Chaos: Iran Fans Left Stranded After USA Cancels Ticket Quota Days Before Kick-Off | X

Iranian Football Federation has alleged that their ticketing quota for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 has been revoked. Each federation receives 8% of the tickets for each of their matches but Iran claim they are unable to distribute it to their fans, several having already made travel arrangements.

According to the statement, Iran had already started distributing tickets for its group-stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in the United States after receiving its allotted quota.

“However, in an unexpected move, the allocation granted to the Iranian Football Federation has been withdrawn, and under the current circumstances, the federation is unable to provide even a single ticket to supporters of the national team,” it said.

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It comes in the backdrop of constant controversy surrounding Iran's participation at the tournament. Several members of the staff were denied entry into the US, while there was also significant delay in obtaining visas. Furthermore, Iran will travel back and forth from Mexico into the USA on gamedays and aren't allowed to stay back in the country.