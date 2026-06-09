VIDEO: Protests Erupt Outside Pakistan Consulate In UK Over Deadly Clashes In POK, 50 British MPs Express Concern

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Protests by members of the Kashmiri diaspora intensified outside Pakistan's Consulate in the United Kingdom after a deadly crackdown by Pakistani security forces in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Reportedly, security personnel opened fire on demonstrators in Rawalakot, resulting in at least 11 deaths and leaving around 70 others injured. The incident has also drawn political attention in Britain, with more than 30 UK Members of Parliament urging the government to step in and address what they described as serious human rights abuses in POK.

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Protesters gathered outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford on June 9 and accused the Pakistani authorities of using excessive force against civilians participating in demonstrations across POK.

Organisers, many of them from the Kashmiri diaspora, claimed that several civilians were killed and injured during the firing by Pakistani security forces, particularly in Rawalakot, where protests have intensified since June 5, according to news agency ANI.

Besides, 50 British MPs, led by Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, a parliamentarian with roots in POK, urged the UK government to intervene diplomatically amid reports of arrests, communication blackouts, and escalating tensions in the region.

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The clampdown by the Pakistani administration in the illegally occupied territory came as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) planned a protest march demanding the implementation of a 38-point agenda, which includes demands for subsidised flour and electricity, according to India Today.

The protest was also in opposition to the allocation of 12 seats in the 45-member Legislative Assembly to refugees residing outside Kashmir but elsewhere in Pakistan.

Read Also 11 Killed In PoK Kashmir As Police Clash With Outlawed Group Ahead Of Protest

The situation snowballed in Rawalakot after the death of Shahzaib Habib, a protester who was reportedly killed by Pakistan Rangers.

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured after violent clashes erupted between police and supporters of an outlawed group in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, officials confirmed.

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Meanwhile, unrest continues in POK as Pakistani security forces continue to clamp down on protestors.