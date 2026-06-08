11 Killed In PoK Kashmir As Police Clash With Outlawed Group Ahead Of Protest

At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured after violent clashes erupted between police and supporters of an outlawed group in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Sunday, officials confirmed.

The violence broke out a day before a major rally planned by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which was recently designated a proscribed organisation under anti-terror laws. The group has long demanded greater political rights for residents of the region.

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Tensions escalated following a Supreme Court ruling that upheld 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan, directly contradicting the JAAC's core demand for their abolition.

Among the dead were four police officers and a bystander, killed when armed activists opened fire on security forces in Rawalakot. Six protesters also died in retaliatory action by law enforcement. Over 70 others were wounded, and 30 people were arrested.

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Authorities accused protesters of damaging public and private property and surrounding a military hospital, disrupting medical services. JAAC leaders, however, alleged a state-sponsored massacre, a charge officials firmly denied.

Despite the bloodshed, the JAAC vowed to proceed with its June 9 rally. Authorities had earlier advised tourists to leave the region ahead of the planned demonstration.