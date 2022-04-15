e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / World / 20-year-old Swiss man admitted to ICU after suffering rare lung injury from masturbating

20-year-old Swiss man admitted to ICU after suffering rare lung injury from masturbating

According to a medical case report published in Radiology Case Reports, the unnamed 20-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath and crunching pain throughout his body.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:30 PM IST

Photo: Representative Image
Photo: Representative Image
Advertisement

A 20-year-old patient was admitted to an intensive care unit in Switzerland after he suffered a rare lung injury while masturbating.

The Swiss citizen reported a "sudden onset of sharp chest pain followed by shortness of breath while lying in bed masturbating", according to a study published in the May issue of the medical journal Radiology Case Reports.

The man, who has a history of mild asthma, rushed himself to Cantonal Hospital in Winterthur following chest pain.

According to a medical case report published in Radiology Case Reports, the unnamed male was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath and crunching pain throughout his body.

Doctors diagnosed him with 'spontaneous' pneumomediastinum (SPM), which sees air leak from the lung and become lodged in the ribcage.

In his case, the trapped air had spread around his body and even up to his skull. In more extreme cases, it can cause a collapsed lung.

The patient was given paracetamol to deal with his chest pain and was kept in the ICU overnight, before being transferred to the general ward the day after, where he stayed for three days before being discharged in good health.

(with sources inputs)

ALSO READ

Mira-Bhyandar: Thane unit of FDA books trio for supplying spurious medicines to MBMC hospital Mira-Bhyandar: Thane unit of FDA books trio for supplying spurious medicines to MBMC hospital

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 04:30 PM IST