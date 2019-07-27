2 Indians rescued from a sinking Iranian cargo ship

Baku: The two Indians on board an Iranian cargo vessel 'Shabahang,' which sank near the Lankaran port here on Friday, were rescued along with seven of their Iranian crew members, according to the Deputy Head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organisation.

The crew sought help from the Azerbaijan State Marine Academy, which dispatched two helicopters and a patrolling ship to the site of the incident to undertake rescue operations, reported Iran's state news agency, IRNA. While all nine crew members were rescued, the ship has sunk completely in Azeri waters.