World

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

2 held in Morocco for suspected links to Islamic State

IANS
Militants of the Islamic State group (Representative Photo) |

Moroccan security forces arrested two people for their suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

Mobile phones and documents "with extremist content from the IS" were seized from the homes of the two suspects, Xinhua news agency reported citing a statement given by the Moroccan Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations on Wednesday.

The two suspects, both aged 23, pledged allegiance to the IS and distributed "extremist" publications "for the purpose of recruitment and enlistment," according to the statement.

They will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor's office, it added.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 04:03 PM IST
