1st LD-Writethru: Chinese mainland reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Thursday that no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.
One imported case was reported in Guangdong Province on the mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.
No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported, according to the commission, adding that five people were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,022. Among the total, 69 patients were still being treated, 78,319 had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 people died of the disease.
By Wednesday, the mainland had reported a total of 1,763 imported cases. Of the cases, 1,703 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 60 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.
The commission said three people were suspected of being infected with the virus, all were imported from overseas.
According to the commission, 4,360 close contacts were still under medical observation after 383 people were discharged from medical observation Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, four new asymptomatic cases were reported on the mainland. No cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases, and 35 asymptomatic cases were discharged from medical observation.
The commission said 326 asymptomatic cases, including 43 from overseas, were still under medical observation.
By Wednesday, 1,093 confirmed cases including four deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 45 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 443 in Taiwan including seven deaths.
A total of 1,039 patients in Hong Kong, 45 in Macao, and 428 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.
