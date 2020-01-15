17 children injured after plane dumps jet fuel on school playground near Los Angeles

Washington DC [USA]: Twenty-six people, including 17 children and nine adults, complained of minor injuries after a plane apparently dumped jet fuel over a school playground on Tuesday afternoon while en route to Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident happened at Park Avenue Elementary in Cudahy, California, inspector Sean Ferguson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN. The department tweeted that the substance was jet fuel. While the children, who were playing in the playground when the plane dumped the fuel, were not shifted to hospital but were treated by dozens of firefighters and paramedics at the school, which is located about 19 miles east of Los Angeles airport.