e-Paper Get App

16 killed, 36 missing in flash flooding in China

The province promptly launched a provincial level-II emergency response for control and rescue work.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
AP

At least sixteen people were killed and 36 others remained missing after a flash flood hit a county in China's northwest Qinghai province on Thursday, local authorities said.

The flood hit Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, affecting more than 6,200 people from six villages, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted the local emergency management department as saying.

The department said it received a report on the disaster from Xining city, which administers the county, at around 7 am.

The province promptly launched a provincial level-II emergency response for control and rescue work.

Level-II is the second most severe response in a four-tier disaster control emergency response system.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorld16 killed, 36 missing in flash flooding in China

RECENT STORIES

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

On this day, Virat Kohli scored his first run for India 14 years ago; watch

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe

1st ODI: India captain KL Rahul win toss, opts to bowl against Zimbabwe

BJP leader Hussain's challenge to order directing registration of FIR in rape case dismissed

BJP leader Hussain's challenge to order directing registration of FIR in rape case dismissed

Kannur University V-C to approach Kerala High Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kannur University V-C to approach Kerala High Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan