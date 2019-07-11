14 killed, 79 injured in Pak train accident

<p><strong>Islamabad:</strong> At least 14 people were killed and 79 others injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, authorities said. The accident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Walhar Railway Station in Sadiqabad.</p><p>Rahim Yar Khan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamil Ahmed Jamil said all passengers, onboard the Akbar Express headed to Quetta, had been removed from the train and track clearance operations were underway, reports Dawn news.</p><p>Jamil added that heavy machinery was being used to remove passengers who were stuck in the train, adding that they were being provided with food and water.</p><p>Rahim Yar Khan DPO Umar Farooq Salamat said that based on initial reports, when the signal changed on the track, the passenger train went on to the loop line where a freight train was parked resulting in the accident.</p><p>Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims.</p><p>Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has announced compensation of 1.5 million Pakstani rupees for the families of the deceased.</p><p>In a similar accident last month, the Jinnah Express hit a freight car near Hyderabad resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring several others.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>