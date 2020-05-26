12-year-old boy escapes bear attack after being followed by the beast on a hike

An Italian boy named Alessandro was on a hike with some adults in the Brenta Dolomites, where he encountered with a bear. In a video shared online, the beast can be seen stalking the lad, enough to give you goose bumps just by watching it, as reported by The Sun.

However, Alessandro followed instructions of the person filming the video, who kept saying, "Come Ale, don't turn your back at him. Keep calm."

Alessandro keeps walking downhill but can't help notice the bear behind him, which at one point even stands on its legs. The horrifying moment had the boy scream for his mother, who also asked him to stay calm and keep walking.

Eventually the animal stopped following Alessandro and changes its direction given them all a sigh of relief.

Alessandro told the local newspaper L'Adige, "I had already seen the bear three times before, but that was a special day for me." He also added that the encounter did not scare him at all.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic in Italy has visibly slowed down in recent weeks after first striking the country in late February.