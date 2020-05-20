After being stranded in Italy, 168 seafarers arrive in Goa

More than 160 seafarers from Italy landed at Goa's Dabolim international airport by a special chartered plane on Wednesday and were being examined for Covid-19, an official said.

"168 seafarers have arrived at the Goa airport. Another batch of seafarers is expected to arrive in Goa later today," an Airport Authority of India official said.

"I am happy to say that all arrangements have been made for the arrival of seafarers in the state of Goa. Our team will ensure that all tests are conducted rapidly," Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also said, after the arrival of the seafarers, most of whom were working with the Italy-based international cruiseliner 'Costa Cruises'.

After the preliminary round of testing, the seafarers will be later shifted to a paid quarantine facility, where they would be kept in isolation for 14 days, followed by a quaratine spell of similar period at their respective homes.

On May 16, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had given a clearance for the repatriation of more than 400 Indian seafarers working for the Italian Cruise company 'Costa Cruises' to Goa on May 20.