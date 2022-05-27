e-Paper Get App

11-year-old girl survived Texas school massacre by smearing blood on herself, playing dead

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered the school on Tuesday with an assault rifle and gunned down students and teachers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Miah Cerrillo | Twitter

11-year-old Miah Cerrillo survived the massacre at Texas' Robb Elementary School by smearing her friend's blood all over her and playing dead after the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, entered her classroom.

Her family informed that she's struggling to cope with the incident and having trouble saying what she witnessed.

“My sister-in-law said that she saw her friend full of blood, and she got blood and put it on herself,” Ms Cerrillo's aunt Blanca Rivera told station KPRC.

Before playing dead, she managed to take her teacher's phone, who was killed in the shooting, and called 911.

NBC reported that she has been admitted to the hospital because of injuries she sustained by bullet fragments being lodged in her back.

That night, Miah reportedly suffered a panic attack.

"I think it just hit Miah. I think everything came to reality. We’re home, and she’s just crying and having a panic attack," her mother told Rivera, according to Click 2 Houston.

Read Also
Victims killed in Texas school shooting identified
article-image

